CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker and tractor-trailer crashed on I-93 northbound in Canton Wednesday morning, causing fuel to spill out onto the road.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near Exit 2. As of 8:30 a.m., only the right lane and breakdown lane are open.
Crews are working to clean up the spill.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)