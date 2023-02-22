CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker and tractor-trailer crashed on I-93 northbound in Canton Wednesday morning, causing fuel to spill out onto the road.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near Exit 2. As of 8:30 a.m., only the right lane and breakdown lane are open.

Crews are working to clean up the spill.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Tractor trailer vs tractor trailer crash with fuel spill in #Canton on I-93-NB near exit 2. All NB lanes are currently closed. Seek alt route and expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 22, 2023

