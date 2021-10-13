REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel rolled over while driving through a rotary in Revere early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the Brown Circle Rotary around 4 a.m. found a tanker truck had rolled over onto its side.

The United States Coast Guard says they responded with a pollution response team after up to 10,000 gallons of fuel spilled out of the truck.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright says fuel did go into a waterway that’s in the area and that the Coast Guard is working to mitigate its effects.

Firefighters could be seen spraying foam onto the truck to depress the fuel’s vapors.

There were no reported injuries, according to Bright.

The rotary and approaching roads to the rotary are expected to remain closed most of the day due to cleanup efforts.

A nearby gas station has also been closed.

No additional information has been released.

