MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck crashed on I-495 in Merrimac Monday morning, causing a fire on the side of the road.

The crash happened a mile away from Exit 115, on the northbound side of the highway.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene.

SKY7-HD spotted firefighters hosing down the burned-out truck. The road and grass nearby were charred.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

