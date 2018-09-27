Tanker truck gets stuck under Boston bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tanker truck got stuck under a bridge in Boston Thursday, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

Firefighters responding to the area of Adams and Lincoln streets about 7:30 a.m. found a white tanker wedged under the bridge with its rear tires lifted off the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Boston police were called to the scene to direct traffic around the truck.

The scene has since been cleared.

Response to 261 Adams St. Dorchester at approx. 7:34 AM for a truck wedged under a bridge. This is the bridge located at Adams St. & Lincoln St. No injuries reported. @bostonpolice on scene for traffic. Avoid this area. @MBTA @MBTATransitPD pic.twitter.com/e1jF7o6x3M — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 27, 2018

