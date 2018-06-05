Tanker truck overturns in NH, spilling thousands of gallons of milk

An overturned tanker truck dumped thousands of gallons of milk in I-93 in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police.

A tanker truck spilled thousands of gallons of milk after overturning on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a commercial motor vehicle accident on I-93 south in Tilton, New Hampshire, found the tanker truck resting on its side. A preliminary investigation suggests the driver went off the road while attempting to take the exit 20 off-ramp, state police said.

The truck is registered to the North Haverhill, New Hampshire-based Mountain Milk and was fully loaded with milk at the time of the roll-over. State police say an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 gallons of milk were spilled in the crash.

The driver, Gregory Rogers, 64, was taken to Concord Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Post at 603-223-8953 or email Nicholas.m.post@dos.nh.gov.

