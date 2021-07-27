TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a pole that broke after a tanker truck plowed through it in Tewksbury on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash near the Bank of America on Main Street found the tanker truck stopped on the sidewalk and a nearby utility pole snapped at its base.

There were no major injuries reported, according to Tewksbury police.

National Grid arrived at the scene to repair the pole.

Main Street remains open but the public is urged to avoid the area if possible.

