REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel rolled over while driving through a rotary in Revere early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the Brown Circle Rotary around 4 a.m. found a tanker truck that had rolled over onto its side.

The United States Coast Guard says they responded with a pollution response team after 7,500 gallons of fuel spilled out of the truck onto the roadway.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright says fuel did go into a waterway that’s in the area and that the Coast Guard is working to mitigate its effects.

Firefighters could be seen spraying foam onto the truck to depress the fuel’s vapors.

There were no reported injuries, according to Bright.

The rotary to eastbound and westbound traffic on Route 60 has since reopened, according to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said. Route 107 south to the rotary will remain closed until further notice.

A milling and paving operation to repair the damaged road will begin at 8 p.m., Goddard added.

The crash remains under investigation.

#HappeningNow @USCG Sector Boston #Pollution Responders are on scene in #Revere, MA responding to an overturned fuel truck. Revere Fire reports 7500 gallons released with 2500 gallons remaining in the tank. #Response #Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/O7WL8YYHa5 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 13, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)