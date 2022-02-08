BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck struck a utility poll, rolled over, and spilled heating oil in Bedford on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 170 Hartwell Road around 9:15 a.m. found a Bursaw Heating truck on its side and leaking oil, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Power was also cut to the area after live wires fell into the road.

A hazardous materials team and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection officials were called to the scene to help contain the oil spill.

“A quick response from Bedford Fire Department crews enabled us to contain the fuel oil spill to just 50 to 100 gallons out of approximately 2,000 gallons being transported in the truck,” Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said. “I am thankful we were able to limit any environmental damage from this incident.”

Police urged drivers to avoid the area through the evening due to ongoing cleanup efforts.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

