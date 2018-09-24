Tanks fall from truck, prompt hazmat response in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy section of Route 114 in North Andover was shut down during the height of Monday’s evening commute after acetylene and nitrogen tanks fell off a truck near Merrimack College, officials said.

The need for a hazmat response prompted officials to close the east and westbound sides of the road between the Route 125 Bypass and Wilson’s Corner for about two hours, according to the North Andover Police Department.

Four tanks in total fell from the truck, two of which were leaking, officials said.

Video from the scene showed crews loading the tanks into the back of a dump truck for transport.

Heavy traffic built up in the area but Route 114 has been reopened.

