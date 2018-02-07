(WHDH) — Wedding guests who were tardy for the party in Florida tried an unusual approach to get there.

They called 911 for a police escort.

“Hi umm… is it possible to get a police to escort us to a wedding because we’re late?” the caller asked.

The dispatcher replied that this was not possible.

No charges were filed in this incident.

The police department posted on Facebook that while they know weddings can be stressful, you should only call 911 in an emergency.

