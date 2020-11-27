(WHDH) — Target has released its largest-ever lineup of Cyber Week digital deals for shoppers to score from the comfort of their homes.

The retail store’s Cyber Week event kicks off Sunday and runs through Dec. 5, with Flash Sales on Cyber Monday.

“We know many people are doing more of their holiday shopping online this year, so our biggest Cyber Week yet includes more deals and more ways to save than ever before,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer, Target. “Whether guests are buying gifts for everyone on their lists or shopping for themselves and their families, Target’s Cyber Week sale allows them to take advantage of some of our lowest prices of the season. And with safe, reliable same-day delivery and pickup options, we’re making it easy for guests to get their purchases quickly throughout the week.”

Top Deals: Sunday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Nov. 30

Up to 50% off electronics, including: Beats Studio headphones for $174.99 (Save 50%)

Plus more Top Tech items on sale, including: Apple Watch Series 6 (Save $50 ) 65″ Element 4k RokuTV for $279.99 (Save $120 )

Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $139.99 (Save $40 )

(Save ) 30% off select accessories & apparel

Up to 50% off select rugs, furniture and window items

25% off select beauty & cosmetics items ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

only) Extra 15% off select small kitchen appliances and floor care items ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

only) Extra 15% off cold weather essentials: sweaters, outerwear, accessories and boots ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

only) 25% off nutrition items, vaporizers & humidifiers and essential oils & diffusers ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

Digital “Flash Sales”: Monday, Nov. 30

iRobot 695 for $274.99 (Save $75 , 8 a.m. – noon CT )

(Save , – ) 50% off 2-pack Nordic Ware aluminum cookie sheets ( 8 a.m. – noon CT )

– ) 30% off select KitchenAid cutlery sets ( 8 a.m. – noon CT )

– ) 50% off select bObsweep floor care items (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

) 30% off select fire pits (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

) Save $50 on Margaritaville blender (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

Weeklong Offers and Deals of the Day: Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5

Buy 2, get 1 free on Disney toys (available Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 )

– ) Up to 40% off select Lego products (available Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 )

– ) Tuesday, Dec. 1 : Up to 50% off power shave & dental items

: Up to 50% off power shave & dental items Wednesday, Dec. 2 : Buy 1, get 1 20% off Airtime pre-paid cards

: Buy 1, get 1 20% off Airtime pre-paid cards Thursday, Dec. 3 : 27″ HP computer monitor for $119.99 (Save 40%)

: 27″ HP computer monitor for (Save 40%) Friday, Dec. 4 : 30% off handbags

: 30% off handbags Saturday, Dec. 5 : Buy 2, get 1 free movies and board games

