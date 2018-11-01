Target announces Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours

(WHDH) — Halloween has come and gone. Now, like it or not, the holiday shopping season is upon us.

Target announced its Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours Thursday, along with a list of enticing deals and a “skip-the-line” checkout experience.

Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 1 a.m. on Friday. The retail chain will then open again at 7 a.m.

Target is also offering a new mobile checkout option aimed at giving customers a more convenient experience when shopping. Using specially-equipped handheld devices, Target employees can scan any item in a shopper’s basket or cart and accept payment by credit card on the spot from anywhere in the store.

Some of Target’s Black Friday deals include 15 televisions for under $300, an array of popular video games for under $30, 50 percent off select board games and puzzles, 40 percent of Keurig coffee machines, and buy-one-get-one 50 percent off on hundreds of beauty, cosmetic and personal care gift sets.

For a full list of holiday deals, click here.

Kohl’s and Macy’s also have plans to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

