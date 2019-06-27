(WHDH) — As Amazon brings back its wildly popular “Prime Day,” other popular retailers are trying to lure shoppers with great buys.

Target and eBay announced big promotions for July 15, the same day as Amazon’s annual event.

Target’s “Deal Days” will take place over the same two days as Amazon’s sale.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is touting no membership subscription is needed to score its deals.

eBay is offering free shipping and discounts on many top brands during its “Crash Sale.”

The name is a nod to the problem Amazon shoppers faced last year, when the sheer volume of customers caused its website to crash on “Prime Day.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)