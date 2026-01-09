PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who worked with children in Princeton, who was the target of a child sex crime investigation, died by suicide in his Princeton home Friday, according to the Massachusetts State Police, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Princeton Police Chief Paul Patriarca, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police said they were serving a warrant at the home of John Buffington, 67, of Princeton, when he ran into the garage, took out a gun, and killed himself.

Officials said Buffington worked in Princeton’s after school program, and previously in Lincoln’s LEAP program. Investigators said it is not yet clear if he victimized any of the children in those programs he worked in.

“I can assure you that we will be working with our state, local, and federal partners to better understand the scope of Buffington’s activities, and to ensure that any parties affected by Buffington in his role as a community member of trust are identified and receive appropriate services,” said Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble.

“To the extent that people have concerns either about themselves or their family members, and whether they may be connected to any of the material that’s been recovered, we are suggesting that they call either our Child Advocacy Center or the Lincoln police department,” said Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. “Or if they know anything else about Buffington that they want to talk about, that’s the route that they should be taking for that.”

Officials are asking anyone who may have made recent contact with Buffington to contact the Worcester County Child Advocacy Center.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

