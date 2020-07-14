Target offering array of ‘safe and affordable’ deals for students returning to school, continuing remote learning

(WHDH) — Returning to school and college this fall will be far from normal due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but whether you’re a student who is filling a backpack, setting up a dining room learning station, or decking out a dorm room, Target has an array of convenient and affordable offerings.

“Fall learning will look and feel very different this year—and families are balancing a lot,” said Jill Sando, Target’s Chief Merchandising Officer for Style and Owned Brands. “We want our guests to know that we’re here for them, no matter what. So we’re doing what Target does best—listening to their changing needs and designing incredible, affordable products and safe, simple, stress-free shopping experiences to help them send their kids to school or college—or settle in for at-home learning—on their terms.”

The retail giant says it will extend its popular “Teacher Prep” event from one week to six weeks to give educators extra time to use the 15 percent off savings for select classroom supplies.

Starting on July 14, K-12 teachers, homeschoolers, daycare/early learning educators, university or college professors, and vocational/trade/technical school teachers can verify they are a teacher via Target Circle in advance of the deal going live on July 19.

College students will also be eligible for savings with a $5 off coupon for a purchase of $20 or more spent in-store or online.

Target is offering deals on backpacks, dorm accessories, wardrobe staples, and more from brands including Crayola, Five Star, Room Essentials, Heyday, Cat & Jack, All in Motion, and Wild Fable.

For those who prefer to shop without entering a store, Target will continue to offer customers “fast, safe, and minimal-or-no-contact options” through drive up, order pickup, free two-day shipping, school list assist, college registry and same-day delivery with Shipt.

For more information, check out Target’s school and college hubs.

