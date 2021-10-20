QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Target is preparing to open a new location in Massachusetts this weekend.

The retail chain’s 10th small-format location in the Boston area will begin welcoming customers at 289 Hancock St. in Quincy on Sunday.

The 40,000-square-foot store will feature apparel and accessories, home décor and essentials, an assortment of health, personal care and beauty products, grocery and produce products, an adult beverage assortment, a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks, and drive-up and order pickup.

The new store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

