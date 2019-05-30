Target recalling 90,000 USB charging cables due to shock, fire hazards

(WHDH) — Target is recalling 90,000 charging cables because the metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall includes three-foot heyday lightning charging cables. They are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables.

The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent. The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the product and return the recalled cable to any Target store for a full refund.

Target says it has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

The cables were sold Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)