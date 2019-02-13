(WHDH) — Toddler boots shaped like unicorns are being recalled in Target due to a choking hazard.

The department store chain announced the recall of Cat & Jack “Chiara” Boots after learning from four buyers that the unicorn horn on each shoe can detach, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall impacts sizes five to 13, along with size 1.

Consumers are asked to return the boots to any Target store for a full refund.

