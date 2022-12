Target is recalling a weighted blanket following the death of two children.

The company has received four reports of kids becoming trapped inside the cover of the blanket.

The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022.

Anyone who has one of these blankets may return it to Target for a refund.

