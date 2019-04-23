(WHDH) — Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles due to a possible choking hazard.

The impacted Bullseye’s Playground toys were sold individually in Target stores and as an eight-pack assortment online from October through November of 2018.

There have been four reports of wheels detaching, including a report of a missing wheel when the toy was opened, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

