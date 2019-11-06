Target reveals ‘biggest’ Black Friday advertisement ever, featuring thousands of deals

(WHDH) — Target on Wednesday revealed its “biggest” Black Friday advertisement ever, featuring thousands of deals on items like holiday décor, electronics, toys and more.

The retail chain’s “HoliDeals” kick off this week with the reveal of the highly anticipated Black Friday ad and a two-day Black Friday preview sale featuring four times the number of deals compared to last year.

The two-day sale will run from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9. Some of the hottest deals are as follows:

5% off all digital Target GiftCard purchases

Electronics and Entertainment Top-selling electronics at deep discounts including the TCL 40” 1080p Smart LED Roku TV $169.99 (reg. $259.99) and Nikon D3500 18-55mm Camera $399.99 (reg. $849.99). Lowest prices of the season on top-selling mobile devices, and guests will receive a $200 Target GiftCard when they purchase the newest generation iPhones. Guest-favorite Jetson Strike Hoverboard for only $95 (reg. $149.99). Best prices of the season on top-selling headphones including Beats Solo3 for $129.99 (reg. $299.99).

Home and Beauty Deepest discounts ever on household items, such as the Dyson V7 Motorhead for $199.99 (reg. $299.99) and Instant Pot Nova for $64.95 (reg. $99.95). Buy-one-get-one 50% off on hundreds of hair care items, including popular brands like Garnier, Aussie, Pantene and Herbal Essences and 40% off select CHI appliances.



Target is offering early access to some of its best Black Friday deals to Target RedCard holders and Target Circle members starting on Nov. 27.

Customers can take advantage of Black Friday savings beginning Thanksgiving morning on Target.com. Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and remain open until 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. Stores will re-open on Friday morning at 7 a.m.

Some of the top deals from this year’s Black Friday ad include:

Lowest prices ever on the Element 65” Roku 4k UHD HDR Smart TV at $279.99 and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $169.99 (reg. $199.99).

Deep discounts on kitchen essentials like the guest-favorite Keurig K-mini for $49.99 (reg. $89.99) and the Power 3 Qt Air Fryer for $49.99 (reg. $99.99). Hundreds of beauty gift sets will be available at the lowest prices of the year. 50% off must-have baby items such as the VTech 5” Digital Video Monitor PTZ with 2 Cameras for $84.99 (reg. $169.99) and the Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat for $89.99 (reg. $179.99). Hundreds of discounts on items for your home like $5 Threshold towels, $10 throws, $14 flannel sheets and $25 bed sets. Buy-one-get-one sales on select toy brands for the kids.



Customers who shop Black Friday deals in stores or on Target.com will earn a 20 percent off coupon if they spend $50.

Target says it has added nearly $50 million in payroll to ensure team members will be available to assist customers when they are shopping throughout the season.

