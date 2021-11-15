MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales.
Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
Target says its guests can expect incredible savings on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, vacuums, video games, apparel, beauty and more, with top deals including:
- Apple offers, including savings of up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods
- Buy one, get one 50% off on select toys from Marvel, Beyblade, Play-Doh and more
- $299.99 Element 65 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (reg. $649.99)
- Free $50 gift card with purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset
- $249.99 Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (reg. $379.99)
- $99.99 PowerXL Air Fryer Square Dual Basket (reg $199.99)
- Up to 30% off on sleepwear for the family
- 30% off beauty gift sets
The following deals will be available from Nov. 25-27:
- 30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories for the family
- Up to 50% off select kitchen, living and dining room furniture
- 50% off boots for the family
- New TV offers with savings up to 30% on TVs and TV accessories
- 20% off select Baby Alive dolls
For more information on the latest deals and store hours, visit Target.com and the Target App.
