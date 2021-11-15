MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales.

Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.

Target says its guests can expect incredible savings on electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, vacuums, video games, apparel, beauty and more, with top deals including:

The following deals will be available from Nov. 25-27:

30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories for the family

Up to 50% off select kitchen, living and dining room furniture

50% off boots for the family

New TV offers with savings up to 30% on TVs and TV accessories

20% off select Baby Alive dolls

For more information on the latest deals and store hours, visit Target.com and the Target App.

