Target store remained open after employee died on job

(WHDH) — A Target store reportedly remained open for business after an employee collapsed and died on the job this past weekend.

An employee at the retail chain’s Whittier, California, location passed away on Saturday but the store didn’t close following his death, according to Business Insider.

Whittier police told the news outlet that the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to the store shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a “man down.”

A California Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman said the worker died from “natural causes due to medical conditions.”

In a statement, Target told the news outlet that they “worked quickly with authorities to secure the area and create a more secluded space” for the deceased employee.

Other workers were given the option to go home early if they wished, Target told the new outlet.

In California, a business is not required to close following a fatality, according to OSHA.

