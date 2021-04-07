Target to spend more than $2B at Black-owned businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will spend a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity.

That’s a significant increase in overall spending on Black-owned businesses, according to Target, though it declined be more specific Wednesday.

The Minneapolis retailer will add a broad spectrum of products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses and will increase its spending at more Black-owned companies, from marketing to construction.

It will also introduce new resources, like a dedicated team to help Black-owned suppliers scale their businesses to work with mass chains.

The Forward Founders program builds off Target’s accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)