BOSTON (WHDH) - Two planes had a minor collision while at Logan Airport Friday according to Massport officials.

As one planes pushed back to depart, it clipped the wing of the other plane occupying the gate.

One of the planes also sustained damage to its’ tail.

No one was hurt in the collision, according to Massport officials.

