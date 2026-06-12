BOSTON (WHDH) - Eleven Scottish-themed cabs are hitting the streets ahead of Scotland’s return to the World’s biggest soccer stage.

“When Scotland were coming to football’s largest stage for the first time in 28 years, we really wanted to capitalize on that moment,” Jessica Barnes said. “The world’s eyes are going to be on Scotland. The team, our fans here in Boston.”

If you call a ride-share, you could ride in one of them, and they come with a little something extra. Passengers can help themselves to free Scottish snacks during the trip.

The goal is to give Boston a small taste of Scotland while the national team plays here.

“The Tartan that you see on the cars is the Scottish football association Tartan,” Barnes said. “Scotland is one of the pioneering nations in the invention of soccer, and we are so proud of our team being back on the world stage for the first time since 1998.”

The Tartan takeover isn’t just about soccer. AAA Northeast is also offering discounted vacations to Scotland and a chance to win a trip.

“It’s great to see the cars and have them around the city and getting people inspired with Tartan and the Tartan Army. We know that people are going to be intrigued learning about this destination,” Kayla Setters, AAA Northeast.

For the next week, a simple cab ride could be the thing that puts Scotland on our travel bucket list.

“We know that Bostonians will take Scotland fans in their hearts, and they will be inspired to experience Scotland for themselves just having the smallest taste of it here in Boston,” Barnes said.

The taxis will be roaming the streets of Boston until June 19.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)