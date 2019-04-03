Taser used to subdue 14-year-old boy who violently attacked police officer on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was forced to deploy his Taser Tuesday night after he was attacked and injured by a 14-year-old boy in Yarmouth, officials said.

An officer responding to a report of a resident who had destroyed some property and broke into an office at the RFK Juvenile Center 137 Run Pond Rd. around 8:30 p.m. found two staff members in the roadway trying to get a teenager to calm down, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Police say the teenager was uncooperative and then attacked the officer by punching him in the mouth. Both the teen and officer fell to the ground when a struggle ensued.

The teen repeatedly struck the officer several times in the chest and then kicked him, police said.

The officer was eventually able to overcome the teen, deploy his Taser and subdue him after suffering minor injuries to his hand, mouth, and knee.

Police set bail for the teen at $500. He was held overnight at a juvenile detention facility in Brockton.

The teen is slated to be arraigned on several criminal charges in Barnstable District Juvenile Court on Thursday.

