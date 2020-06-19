WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester police and fire departments have created a task force to address the “alarming” increase of illegal fireworks in the city.

Between June 7 and 17, police received 355 complaint calls about the illegal use of fireworks, according to Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent.

On June 15, the Worcester Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire that was caused by fireworks, Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said. The blaze left 11 people displaced.

Sargent and Lavoie are remind the public that fireworks are “illegal, dangerous and irresponsible.”

Anyone who sees or hears fireworks can leave an anonymous tip by calling 508-799-1003 or by texting 274637.

Those found violating the law against fireworks face fines in excess of $1,000.

