Taskmaster judge presides over Chicago cop’s murder trial

Judge Vincent Gaughan presides over the Jason Van Dyke hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016. Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon was sworn in as the independent attorney to prosecute Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune, Pool)

CHICAGO (AP) — The judge hearing the trial of a white Chicago police officer accused in the deadly shooting of a black teenager has presided over some of the biggest trials in the city’s recent history — and he has a reputation as a fearless taskmaster.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan is known for dressing down defendants, upbraiding ill-prepared attorneys and chastising the media in his court. Gaughan has overseen many high-profile cases, including a mass murder trial and child pornography charges against R&B singer R. Kelly.

But the 77-year-old judge is now at the center of one of Chicago’s biggest and most racially charged trials in decades: Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald four years ago.

Opening statements are expected Monday.

