Taste test: Oreo releases 3 new flavors

(WHDH) — Oreo has released three new flavors as part of its nationwide contest to decide on a new treat. The cookie giant wants the public to try all three and vote on their favorite.

The flavors — Cherry Cola, Kettle Corn and Pina Colada — are the finalist submissions from the first-ever #MyOreoCreation contest, which inspired hundreds of thousands of ideas from fans across the country.

Once the contest closed, the brand narrowed down the vast submission list using judging criteria that included taste appeal, creativity and originality and conducted rigorous taste tests before selecting the three finalists.

“We were blown away by not only the volume of flavor ideas we received as part of our #MyOreoCreation Contest but also by the creativity and imagination of our fans,” said Pam Clarkson, Associate Director North American Oreo Equity.

A Westfield, Massachusetts, native submitted the Kettle Corn flavor, Oreo said. Avocado, Coffee & Donuts and Unicorn were among the other flavors taken into consideration.

Fans can vote on the new flavors by visiting myoreocreation.com or text VOTE to 59526. The winner will be announced on July 7. A prize of $500,000 will be awarded.

