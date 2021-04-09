Tasty tip: Loyal customers leave $500 gratuity at Cambridge pizzeria

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some regular customers of a Cambridge pizzeria let their server know she was appreciated by dropping a $500 tip this week.

The customers have been coming to Za restaurant since the 90s, and general manager Steve Kurland said community support has made a huge difference to workers during a tough year.

“they’re working really hard and scraping by, and we’re doing everything we can to help them. We’re optimistic going forward but it’s definitely been a tough stretch,” Kurland said. “We are super appreciative of all our customers. we’ve found so many of them to be super generous in any case, but this was particularly generous.”

