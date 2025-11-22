BOSTON (WHDH) - In a stunning discovery for the Kennedy family, Tatiana Schlossberg has been given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 35-year-old granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy and daughter of Caroline Kennedy described the disbelief she felt when she got the devastating news in an essay in the New Yorker.

Schlossberg said the diganosis was made in 2024 while she was giving birth to her daughter.

“I wasn’t sick, I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew. I regularly ran five to ten miles in Central Park. I once swam three miles across the Hudson River — eerily, to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” she wrote.

Schlossberg says she’s undergone two bone marrow transplants and chemotherapy.

“During the latest clinical trial my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe. My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me.”

She added, “For my whole life I’ve tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry. Now, I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”

Read the full essay here: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/the-weekend-essay/a-battle-with-my-blood

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)