Tattoo parlors and nail salons welcome customers back in Phase 2 re-opening

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several businesses revolving around close contact with customers welcomed patrons back on Monday under the state’s Phase 2 re-opening plan.

Boston Tattoo in Medford started inking again after being shut for 100 days.

“It’s a great day,” said Joe Juliano. “It’s a new chapter, it almost feels like we’re opening a new shop even though we’ve been here for so long.”

Jennifer’s Nails on Newbury Street also re-opened for manicures and pedicures, with required face coverings and plexiglas shields separating workers and customers. Owner Jennifer Nguyen said she was pleased to be back.

“It’s a good time for us to go back to normal,” she said.

Businesses can stay open as long as coronavirus cases don’t increase over the next three weeks.

