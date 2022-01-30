Miami Heat (32-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (26-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat. Tatum currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Celtics are 17-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.3.

The Heat are 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks sixth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 95-78 on Nov. 4. Jaylen Brown scored 17 points points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 43.1% and averaging 26.2 points for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tyler Herro is scoring 20.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.2 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Jimmy Butler: day to day (toe).

