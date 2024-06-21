ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Celtics star Jayson Tatum received a special congratulations from the McDonald’s on Soldiers Field Road in Allston.

Employees at the fast food location have loved seeing him in the drive thru, including before the Game 5 that made the City of Boston a winner once again.

Tatum’s appearances, along with those of his coach and teammates, have given fans a taste of what celebrating with the Cs will be like as the duck boats take them through Boston Friday.

“We knew when we won that we were going to be here, and that’s all that mattered,” one Celtics fan told 7News.

“Excited?” another fan asked. “What more could you ask for? It’s the best thing in the world!”

