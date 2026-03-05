BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum has been listed as questionable by the team for Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum is recovering from a torn right achilles he suffered in May last year against the New York Knicks in game four of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. DAL:



Jayson Tatum – Right Achilles Repair – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2026

Despite missing Tatum, the Celtics this season are 41-21, second in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons.

Tatum has been posting videos to social media during his road to recovery, working out and as of late has participated in team practices.

Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6 assists, and shot 45% from the field.

