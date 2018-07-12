Taunton child rapist sentenced to 15 to 17 years in prison

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Taunton man who raped and assaulted a younger relative was sentenced to serve 15 to 17 years in state prison, officials said.

Deosdete Faria was convicted of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child, and indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 after a six-day trial in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Thursday.

During the trial, jurors heard how Faria beat an 11-year-old on April 16, 2016. When she was found by police, the victim disclosed that the defendant had been molesting her for about four years.

“This defendant took advantage of his relationship with the victim by violently beating and molesting her. She was only a child and should have been enjoying life instead of being subjected to this type of despicable conduct. The sentence was well-deserved,” Quinn said.

Upon his release, Faria will serve an additional five years of supervised probation, register as a sex offender, complete sex offender treatment, have no contact with the victim, have no contact with minors, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

