TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Tauton on Saturday left a nearly 2-year-old girl dead and her mother and a 5-year-old hospitalized, officials announced.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 400 Broadway around 7 p.m. found a head-on collision involving a Chevrolet van and a Toyota Rav 4 SUV, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Rav 4 crashed into the van, which was occupied by four men who were uninjured.

The Rav 4 was occupied by a 25-year-old woman and her two young children. The woman and her children were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead and the 5-year-old was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

