TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton crossing guard was arrested and charged with beating a parent with a stop sign outside a high school Monday morning, officials said.

Louis Chaves, 68, of Taunton, was arrested after police officers responded to Taunton High School for a report of a disturbance at around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Prosecutors said Chaves attacked a woman in her car when she stopped at the intersection near the high school in order to sneeze and blow her nose. Chaves allegedly reached into her open window and started hitting her with a hand-held stop sign while calling her names.

Chaves also allegedly attacked the woman’s daughter, who was attempting to push the stop sign out of the window, prosecutors said. Chaves claimed he did not do anything.

School officials issued a brief statement confirming the confrontation, but a few parents told 7News they did not hear anything directly from the school about the incident.

“We haven’t heard anything,” one parent said. “Not that I know of.”

Crossing guards who were outside Taunton High School Monday afternoon declined to comment on the assault.

“They have to deal with a lot of motorists and that can be complicated,” said high school teacher Lisa Reid.

Chaves pleaded not guilty to his charges: three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He was released on personal recognizance, but the judge ordered him to have no contact with the woman or her daughter involved in the altercation. Chaves was also fired from his crossing guard position.

He is due back in court over the summer.

