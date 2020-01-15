Taunton firefighters wrangle cat stuck on roof of multi-story home

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews in Taunton recently used a ladder truck to rescue a fluffy white cat that was stuck high up on the roof of a home in the city.

Video shared by neighbor Jazz Suri showed a firefighter climbing a ladder truck early Tuesday morning to reach the cat, which appeared to be hiding behind a dormer window on the roof of the multi-story structure on Meadow Street.

The firefighter was able to persuade the cat to come to him after a short time. He then escorted the feline down to safety.

Suri told 7NEWS that it was truly “awesome” to watch the fire department work so hard to save the cat.

“I thought it was a great story, just the work the fire department put in to save the cat,” Suri said. “It was an awesome experience. All the little things the first responders do for us is truly humbling.”

The cat was not injured in the incident.

