Taunton H.S. student arrested, accused of threatening resource officers and school

TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Taunton High School student was arrested for allegedly threatening school resource officers and the school itself.

Police said Kane Jefferson, 18, returned to school Monday after not being there for most of the year for disciplenary reasons. When school officers approached and asked to search his backpack, he allegedly threatened to kill them.

Police said Jefferson told the officers, “You both are going to die, you picked the wrong day to [expletive] with me.” He then allegedly said, “I’m going to come in here with my AR-15 and put 100 rounds into this [expletive] place.”

Police said they did not find any weapons on Jefferson at the time of his arrest. When he was placed in a holding cell, police said Jefferson motioned like he was shooting and kept saying “bang.”

