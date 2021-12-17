TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton High School employee accused of using hate speech this fall has been placed on administrative leave while officials conduct an investigation, Superintendent John Cabral announced on Friday.

Taunton High School Interim Principal Scott Holcomb on Thursday was made aware of an incident in the past month during which a non-teaching staff member allegedly used a racial slur in remarks toward a high school student, according to Superintendent Cabral.

Holocomb reported the information to Cabral and a district-level investigation was initiated, said the superintendent.

The accused staff member was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In an official statement released on Friday, Cabral said the district is considering hiring an outside consultant to conduct and independent investigation into the incident.

“A core value of Taunton Public Schools is to foster an environment at all of our schools that is accepting and inclusive of its community members,” he said. “We have worked hard to promote a progressive and inclusive school system, and our efforts will be undeterred.”

