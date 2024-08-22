TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Taunton man is facing drug charges after he allegedly sold 6,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced charges against Shavon Gurley in a statement Wednesday. Gurley was arrested Tuesday morning and soon faced a judge for his initial court appearance in Boston.

Citing charging documents, the US Attorney’s Office said Gurley, who went by the nickname “Soo Soo,” was allegedly working with a Brockton-based drug trafficking organization to traffic fentanyl and methamphetamine before his arrest.

While investigating the operation, prosecutors said undercover police communicated with Gurley about buying methamphetamine pills. On Aug. 5, the US Attorney’s Office said, an undercover officer bought the counterfeit Adderall pills and spoke with Gurley about his drug operation.

During the conversation, prosecutors said Gurley “boasted about selling kilograms of fentanyl that his customers then go on to sell in Maine.”

Prosecutors said Gurley was already on pretrial release for a domestic violence offense.

As they moved in, prosecutors said, law enforcement executed search warrants at Gurley’s home and vehicle, finding a loaded gun and additional counterfeit Adderall pills believed to contain methamphetamine. Prosecutors said authorities also found a substance believed to be fentanyl in addition to posters depicting cherubs.

“I only fear the feds,” read a message on one of the posters.

“Rats don’t make it to heaven,” read another poster.

Prosecutors said Gurley had a lengthy juvenile criminal record, including multiple firearm offenses and violent offenses.

During his initial appearance on new charges, the US Attorney’s Office said, Gurley was ordered held pending a hearing on Aug. 27.

