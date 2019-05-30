Taunton man accused of violently beating girlfriend found hiding in mother’s closet

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man wanted on firearms and domestic violence charges was arrested Wednesday after state troopers found him hiding in a bedroom closet at his mother’s house, officials said.

Members of the State Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and its Dartmouth Barracks assisted U.S. Marshals and Fall River and Taunton police with tracking down and arresting the 30-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released.

The man was wanted on two warrants, a default warrant for firearm and ammunition charges stemming from a March 24 traffic stop during which state police say he was caught with an illegal gun and a magazine containing 10 hollow-point bullets and a warrant charging him with domestic assault and kidnapping for an alleged May 21 attack on his girlfriend, according to state police.

As he was being booked by state police Wednesday, the man allegedly called his girlfriend from the barracks and told her that she had “better say she fell down” while discussing the injuries she sustained.

The comment resulted in an additional charge of intimidating a witness.

Fall River police officers responding to a reported assault in progress on May 21 alleged found the suspect’s girlfriend bleeding from her mouth as he refused to let her leave his proximity. Police say her tooth was later found on the front porch.

No additional information was immediately available.

