TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old man accused in connection with a deadly shooting in Taunton last week faced a judge on Monday.

Dustin Humanes was arrested and charged with several charges including murder after the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said officers found another man with gunshot wounds in a car on Friday of last week.

The DA’s office said police first responded to the area of Winthrop Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

The injuried man later identified as Alvaro Andrade, 33, was taken to a hospital where the DA’s office said he was pronounced dead.

Humanes was being held without bail as of Monday.

