Taunton man arraigned on vehicular homicide charge in deadly Auburn crash

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Taunton man was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail Friday following his arraignment on a vehicular homicide charge in connection with a violent head-on crash in Auburn that left a man dead and another person injured, officials said.

DeJesus Amaro, 24, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Worcester Central District Court on numerous charges including motor vehicle homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana in connection with the multi-vehicle crash on Washington Street on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported three-vehicle crash about 1:45 p.m. determined that the stolen Ford Explorer Amaro was driving erratically had crossed the double-yellow line and struck an oncoming Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

A surveillance camera recording showed Amaro running away from the scene prior to being apprehended.

Prosecutors say Sutton police had previously tried to stop Amaro but he refused to stop.

A passenger in the Jeep, who family members identified as Mike Robidoux, was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

Amaro, who had outstanding warrants, was taken into custody at the hospital.

He allegedly told police that he took two shots of alcohol and smoked two blunts earlier in the day.

