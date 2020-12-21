Taunton man arrested on bank robbery charge eyed in other heists

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing banks in Raynham and Taunton and was arrested en route to another robbery, police said Monday.

Taunton officers responding to a 911 call at 10 a.m. on Saturday were told that a resident recognized a blue 2003 Toyota Camry that had just parked outside his house as the same one used in a Nov. 27 robbery of the nearby Santander Bank on Broadway, police said.

The resident allegedly told police the driver was wearing the same clothes that the robber wore during that robbery and was heading toward the bank.

Officers stopped the man and allegedly found a hand-written note demanding cash in his pocket, police said. They later determined the man’s description matched that of a suspect in a Dec. 4 robbery at a Citizens Bank on New State Highway in Raynham.

Roger A. Viveiros, 55, of Taunton, was charged with intimidation, attempt to commit a crime, and two counts of unarmed robbery.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

