Taunton man buys 1st beer on 21st birthday with $10 that his late father left for him years ago

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Taunton was treated to his first legal beer over the weekend on his late father’s dime.

Matthew Goodman found out that his sister was given a $10 bill from their father before his passing six years ago.

She said their father told her to save it for Goodman’s 21st birthday. He spent it over the weekend to buy his father’s favorite drink: Budweiser

“It surprised me for sure, but I could definitely see him do something like it,” Goodman said.

“It was definitely an amazing experience, it was an amazing present,” Goodman said. “That’s who I was closer to than anyone in the world.”

Goodman tweeted about his father’s gift and it caught the eye of Budweiser. The beer company sent him eight 30-packs as a present.

