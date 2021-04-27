Taunton man charged with murder in Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing murder charges in the fatal stabbing of a man in Boston in February, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Feb. 27 fond a man suffering from a stab wound, police said. The man, later identified as Jamal Chin-Clarke, 20, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After investigating, police issued a warrant for Liquarry Jefferson, 41, of Taunton, and arrested him on a charge of murder, officials said. The stabbing remains under investigation.

