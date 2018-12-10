Taunton man convicted of 2015 manslaughter sentenced to more than 18 years in prison

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man convicted of shooting and killing a man in 2015 was sentenced Monday to more than 18 and a half years in state prison, officials say.

Lorenze DaVeiga, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm for the shooting death of Marques McCassie, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say DaVeiga arrived at a cookout being held at the home of the McCassie’s cousin on June 27, 2015, and at some point after his entry into the yard, he was accused of firing a shot at McCassie, striking him in the flank.

Another shot struck McCassie’s second cousin in the knee, police say, and at that point, another of McCassie’s relatives wrestled DaVeiga to the ground.

While on the ground, DaVeiga was able to fire another shot, which struck McCassie in the thigh, according to the DA’s office.

Evidence also showed that McCassie was also armed with a gun and fired at DaVeiga, striking him at least four times.

Despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds, DaVeiga was able to flee from the scene before seeking assistance from a bystander on Somerset Avenue, officials say.

DaVeiga was then rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where officials say he underwent a life-saving emergency surgery.

In the meantime, the victim was driven to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he later died from the gunshot wounds, according to officials.

“This was another senseless act of violence that continues to plague our communities,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said. “There is no rational basis for this behavior, which ruins many lives.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)